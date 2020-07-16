ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 16, 2020

Detroit police arrest protesters blocking buses from picking up kids for summer school

Police have arrested protesters who were blocking buses from picking up children for summer school classes on Thursday in Detroit.

The arrests come on the fourth consecutive day of such protests. This time protesters were blocking buses at a yard in the 12600 block of Westwood Street near Evergreen Road and I-96 on the city’s west side.

The buses are now able to leave the yard and go pick up kids.

Michigan health officials contacting residents about COVID-19 contact

Coronavirus cases are rising in Michigan and the state is trying to ramp up its contact tracing -- but it’s hard to trace when you can’t be contacted.

Michigan health officials are asking residents to pick up the phone, because it could be information related to COVID-19.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan, local health departments and staff from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are reaching out to Michiganders who have tested positive as well as to the contacts of those individuals.

‘We’re putting it on the line’: DDOT bus drivers want more protection amid COVID-19 pandemic

Detroit Department of Transportation bus drivers have been some of the essential employees who have been hit hard on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

One driver has died from COVID-19 and others have been hospitalized. Now, drivers are worried a promise was made by city hall for more protection that may not be fulfilled.

See the full report here.

Flooding forces dozens out of Royal Oak apartments

Nearly 60 residents of the Village Club Apartments in Royal Oak had to find somewhere else to stay due to flooding in their units. There’s a big question about who should have to pay for the drain issue blamed for the mess.

Residents, like Marie Ferguson, tried to handle the water and tried to save her belongings with a 3-month-old baby in her arms.

See the full story here.

Trending 📈

🎢 Report: 3 Cedar Point employees test positive for coronavirus

Three employees at Cedar Point have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a report from FOX 8 in Cleveland. The park employees were screened, as required by state guidelines, before the park opening and before reporting to their work stations, FOX 8 reports. The park remains open.

💸 Michigan investigating if new hires are stealing from Unemployment Insurance Agency

Michigan officials are investigating whether some recently-hired employees are stealing from the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The employees are accused of stealing, scamming the system from the inside. A task force was set up a few weeks ago to look at the internal issues and an investigation is moving forward.

😷 What makes N-95 masks so much better?

N-95 masks are what health care workers use to protect themselves. But what makes those masks so much better? Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge spoke with the inventor of the special filter layer to find out and he shared advice for people making masks at home. Watch the report here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 71,197 as of Wednesday, including 6,085 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 891 new confirmed cases and an additional four deaths. Tuesday’s totals were 70,306 confirmed cases and 6,081 total deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 10,200 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

Here’s a look at the data: