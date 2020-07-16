River Crab in St. Clair listed as probable coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure site

ST. CLAIR, Mich. – Officials with the St. Clair County Health Department announced Thursday that the River Crab Blue Water Inn has been listed as a possible coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure site after an employee tested positive.

According to authorities, anyone who has visited the restaurant on July 5-8 may have been exposed and are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days. Patrons are urged to seek testing if they become symptomatic with fatigue, cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, nausea or vomiting, congestion, sore throat, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Employees who worked with the confirmed case have been quarantined.

The health department said the management of the River Crab is working closely with health officials and the restaurant has followed all required precautions and protocols. Health officials said the situation is an important reminder that even with the recommended safeguards in place, any social gathering can pose a risk for transmission of the virus.