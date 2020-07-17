ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 17, 2020

Fight over in-person summer school in Detroit heads to court

After days of protests that ended in arrests on Thursday, the fight over in-person summer classes in Detroit is headed to court. A decision Friday, if it’s made, could stop summer school in Detroit amid the coronavirus pandemic. The judge in this case heard it briefly on Thursday and denied a temporary restraining order. On Friday, the judge will hear the full lawsuit.

Here’s what to know.

Meijer will require masks to enter any store in Midwest

Meijer will begin requiring customers to wear a mask at all stores to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Michigan-based retailer says the rules will take effect on July 20. This new requirement is in addition to the retailer’s locations where executive orders are already in place requiring people to wear face coverings at retail locations. It’s already a requirement to wear a mask in Michigan.

Efforts underway to scale back some of Gov. Whitmer’s powers

There are two efforts underway in Michigan to scale back some of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s powers. The governor has maintained she’s using her emergency power to save lives, but some critics say she’s gone too far. Critics of Whitmer are taking a two-pronged approach to curb her powers -- a citizens initiative to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 and the other is to recall her from office. Read all about it here.

💰 Will federal government’s $600 COVID-19 unemployment bonus be extended before expiring?

The federal government’s $600 per week coronavirus (COVID-19) unemployment bonus is set to expire by the end of the month, but will it be extended before then? Michigan’s economy is in a strange place, as businesses that have reopened are having a hard time finding workers who are making more money through unemployment. Here’s the story.

📚 Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic

In-person instruction has been put on hold for K-12 schools in Michigan since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit in March. As COVID-19 cases increase at a rapid pace again in July, school districts are deciding how -- and if -- they will resume in-person classes in the fall.

Here’s a look at what specific districts are planning.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 71,842 as of Thursday, including 6,101 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 645 new cases and 16 additional deaths, including 13 as a result of the state’s ongoing review of “vital records” and testing data. Wednesday’s totals were 71,197 confirmed cases and 6,085 total deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 11,000 as of Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

