Police looking for missing 32-year-old man with mental health conditions

Ernest Winters was last seen in Royal Oak Township, may be in Flint area

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Ernest Demetrius Winters, 32, was last seen in Royal Oak Township on July 18, 2020. Photo provided by Michigan State Police.
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 32-year-old man who suffers from mental health conditions.

Ernest Demetrius Winters was las seen leaving the address of 21000 block of Westview Avenue in Royal Oak Township at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Winters is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black backpack.

Officials say Winters suffers from bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder and has violent tendencies. The missing man may be in the Flint area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-584-5740.

