2 charged after 1 killed, another injured in Dearborn shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on July 16 in Dearborn.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Chase at 10:15 p.m. A 19-year-old Detroit resident was fatally shot and a 31-year-old Detroit resident was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence. Within 14 hours of investigating the Dearborn Police Department identified and arrested two men.

Timothy Paul Bennett, 34, of Inkster and Stephen Jerome Pruitt, 46, of Detroit were arrested and have been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with first-degree homicide. They have also been charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Stephen Jerome Pruitt (WDIV)

Timothy Paul Bennett. (WDIV)

They were arraigned before Judge Sam Salamey of the 19th District Court. They were both remanded to the Wayne County Jail. A Probable Cause Conference was set for July 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

