ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 22, 2020

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

The U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement.

Video shows Detroit gas station shooting; 2 men wanted

A video from a BP gas station in Detroit near 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue shows an altercation that led to three men getting shot. Police are looking for two men -- an alleged shooter and alleged getaway driver -- who fled the scene after shots were fired.

Garden City man charged after post seeking sex with dogs triggers undercover investigation

A Garden City man was charged after posting an ad seeking sex with dogs that triggered an undercover investigation and led to the discovery of an injured rabbit, according to authorities.

Man faces kidnapping, torture charges after Grand Traverse County Amber Alert

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after kidnapping a 15-year-old Garfield Township girl on Sunday, which triggered a statewide Amber Alert. Police say he attacked the girl and her 13-year-old sister with a hammer -- the 13-year-old was able to get away, but her sister was not.

Trending 📈

🍽 Man punches workers at Macomb County restaurant after being asked to put mask on

Police say a group of nine people arrived at Black Rock Bar & Grill in Utica, ignoring coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in place. When employees asked the customers to put on face masks, most complied -- except for one man in the group. He instead allegedly assaulted two workers and fled the scene before police arrived.

📚 Walled Lake Schools world history teacher speaks out after being fired

A Walled Lake teacher is out of a job after tweeting support for President Donald Trump, but it’s unclear if that’s the reason the district fired Justin Kucera. The AP World History teacher and coach apologized for the negative attention, but not for the tweet -- he said it’s not political.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 74,725; Death toll now at 6,135

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 74,725 as of Tuesday, including 6,135 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 573 new cases and nine additional deaths, including four as a result of the state’s ongoing review of “vital records” and testing data. Monday’s totals were 74,152 confirmed cases and 6,126 total deaths.

The number of COVID-19 hospital inpatients in Michigan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of July. However, the volume is far lower than it was in April when Michigan reported nearly 4,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

Michigan has reported 55,162 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 13,400 as of Tuesday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: