ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 23, 2020

19 arrested during Detroit summer school protest today

Police arrested 19 people Thursday morning during a protest of in-person Detroit summer school classes being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters were using vehicles to block school buses outside a bus yard. Officers eventually moved in to have the vehicles towed.

Detroit Tigers reveal final 30-man roster for Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers revealed their final 30-man Opening Day roster for the 2020 season Thursday. As part of the rule changes for MLB’s unusual 60-game season, which was shortened by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and a months-long spar between owners and players, teams can carry 30 players for the first two weeks of the season.

Comet NEOWISE closest to Earth on Thursday night, but fading fast

Time is running out to see Comet NEOWISE -- and it won’t be back for 6,800 years. The comet will be closest to Earth on Thursday night, but it’s already fainter than it was last week because it has been moving away from the sun since earlier in the month.

Teen arrested after 10-year-old fatally shot at Warren apartment complex

A 15-year-old boy from Detroit is in custody after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot in the chest in Warren on Wednesday afternoon. Police said a 15-year-old turned himself in to authorities about five hours after the shooting happened.

4 people shot at house party in Warren

Police say a large party was taking place in Warren when a gunman fired into the crowd around 10 p.m., striking four people. They are all expected to survive.

Mayor Duggan: Detroit doesn’t need Homeland Security, but would welcome some federal help

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday night that the federal government doesn’t need to send agents from the Department of Homeland Security into the city. However, with a recent uptick in shootings, Duggan said the city might benefit from an increase in federal prosecutors and ATF agents to address gun crimes.

💰 White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils virus aid

The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion coronavirus (COVID-19) rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies. The legislation is set to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky.

🚀 NASA rovers capture stunning Mars in 4K images

NASA released 4K images from its Martian rovers, stunningly showcasing the surface of the Red Planet.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 75,248; Death toll now at 6,141

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 75,248 as of Wednesday, including 6,141 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 523 new cases and six additional deaths. Tuesday’s totals were 74,725 confirmed cases and 6,135 total deaths.

The number of COVID-19 hospital inpatients in Michigan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of July. However, the volume is far lower than it was in April when Michigan reported nearly 4,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

On July 21, Michigan reported 500 inpatients at hospitals, the highest number since June 4.

Michigan has reported 55,162 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 13,900 as of Wednesday.

