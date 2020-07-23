79ºF

Manhunt underway after Detroit woman found shot to death in her home

Shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – A woman in her 60s was found shot to death inside her own home, according to police.

A manhunt was underway on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday night to find her killer.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of Radnor. Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and saw an unknown person leave the area.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue Jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

