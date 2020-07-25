ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 25, 2020

Federal agents use tear gas to clear Portland protest
Thousands of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, into the early hours of Saturday shooting fireworks at the building as plumes of tear gas, dispensed by U.S. agents, lingered above.
Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday, moving toward the Texas coast and threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes, all while another tropical storm approaches the Caribbean.
Michigan officials say $600 COVID-19 unemployment bonus ends this weekend
The Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Friday that the additional $600 weekly unemployment bonus offered to workers during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire Saturday, barring congressional action.
What to know before voting in Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4, 2020
The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is August 4. It is an opportunity for voters to show their support for state and local leaders who they want to see run in the November general election.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 76,541; Death toll now at 6,151
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 76,541 as of Saturday morning, including 6,151 deaths, state officials report.
Michigan has reported 55,162 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,600 as of Thursday.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast ☀️
Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. Storms are expected to begin developing late into the weekend.
