74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
Demonstrators raise their fists during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Demonstrators raise their fists during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Federal agents use tear gas to clear Portland protest

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, into the early hours of Saturday shooting fireworks at the building as plumes of tear gas, dispensed by U.S. agents, lingered above.

Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday, moving toward the Texas coast and threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes, all while another tropical storm approaches the Caribbean.

Michigan officials say $600 COVID-19 unemployment bonus ends this weekend

The Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Friday that the additional $600 weekly unemployment bonus offered to workers during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire Saturday, barring congressional action.

What to know before voting in Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4, 2020

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is August 4. It is an opportunity for voters to show their support for state and local leaders who they want to see run in the November general election.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 76,541; Death toll now at 6,151

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 76,541 as of Saturday morning, including 6,151 deaths, state officials report.

Michigan has reported 55,162 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,600 as of Thursday.

New Today: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 25, 2020

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Weather forecast ☀️

Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. Storms are expected to begin developing late into the weekend.

More Local News Headlines 📰

National and World Headlines 🗺️

Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: