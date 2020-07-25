Watch live: Memorial service honoring John Lewis in Alabama

Watch live coverage as the country bids a final farewell to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who died at age 80 from complications of pancreatic cancer. Lewis’ body will lie in states in Montgomery, Ala., the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, and Atlanta, Ga.

The memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

New Today: Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Live coverage