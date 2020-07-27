ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 27, 2020

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. However, there’s still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will really protect.

27-year-old man injured in officer-involved shooting in Detroit

A 27-year-old man is in stable condition after some sort of officer-involved shooting Sunday night on Detroit’s west side. Detroit Police Chief James Craig plans to hold a news conference about the shooting at 1 p.m. on Monday.

All DPSCD summer school students to be tested by Monday

All Detroit summer school students were ordered by a judge to get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) amid ongoing protests over resuming in-person learning during the pandemic. Of the 600 students taking classes this summer, the district said Sunday that 341 students have been tested through the Detroit Health Department -- and so far, two have tested positive for the virus.

Downriver neighborhood wants answers as cats keep getting shot, killed

A Downriver neighborhood is on edge because cats keep dying. Police said at least two cats have been shot, but the neighbors claim it’s a lot more.

Trending 📈

🌿 5 invasive plants to watch out for in Michigan

There are several types of plants that can cause trouble in Michigan.

The Michigan DNR says species that are not native and also have the potential to harm human health or to harm natural, agricultural or silvicultural resources can be listed as prohibited or restricted by the State of Michigan.

❤️ Michigan veteran leaves hospital after 10-week battle with COVID-19

On March 31, Warren Franklin decided he couldn’t fight coronavirus (COVID-19) at home anymore and had to go to a hospital. He spent 115 days fighting to survive.

After all that time, Franklin was able to leave the hospital on Friday and go home.

✏️ Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic

Michigan school districts are preparing for the approaching school year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Following state and federal guidelines, some K-12 districts are preparing for traditional in-person classes, some are planning for virtual learning -- and others expect to offer both options.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 78,019 with no additional deaths reported Sunday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 78,019 with no additional deaths reported Sunday.

An additional 1,041 cases were reported Sunday.

According to the state, communication issues resulted in the delay of laboratory results from Friday and Saturday. The 1,041 cases reported include a portion of cases that would have been counted Saturday had they been processed in time.

The number of COVID-19 hospital inpatients in Michigan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of July. However, the volume is far lower than it was in April when Michigan reported nearly 4,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

On July 21, Michigan reported 500 inpatients at hospitals, the highest number since June 4 (50). That number receded to 493 inpatients on July 22 and 481 on Friday, July 24.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 57,502 recoveries, 437 new cases and 14 additional deaths. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,400 as of Sunday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: