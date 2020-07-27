Detroit woman returns home from trip to find apartment ransacked, small business equipment stolen

DETROIT – A woman went on a quick trip out of town and when she returned home everything was gone.

She said her apartment was ransacked, and among the items stolen was equipment she used to run her small business.

Jodi “Diamond” Taylor was murdered in Detroit in 2018. No arrest has ever been made in connection to the murder.

Her sister, Cornice Mann, started a business to keep her sister’s name and memory alive.

READ: Family seeks help in identifying suspect who fatally assaulted Jodi Taylor

When Mann returned from a vacation, that was also a business trip, someone had broken into her apartment and stolen everything she’d worked for.

Mann needed a purpose after losing her sister and found that purpose in a t-shirt design company she spent a year and all her savings to create in her living room.

“I had to find my own closure and put myself into work,” Mann said. “I found closure for myself and how to keep my sister’s name alive.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Mann to try and help get her back on her feet, click here to donate.