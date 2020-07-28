Detroit police seek ‘serious missing’ 36-year-old man

DETROIT – A 36-year-old Detroit man labeled as “serious missing” was last seen or heard from on Saturday.

Detroit police said Erik Phillips reportedly last talked to relatives on the phone and then left his home in the 5000 block of Dailey Avenue.

Phillips is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, with brown skin and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts, and white “Nike” gym shoes and a black baseball cap.

Police said Phillips’ family is concerned because of his disability.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

