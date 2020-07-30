73ºF

LIVE STREAM: Michigan police to address recent freeway shootings

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Michigan State Police (MSP) will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to address recent freeway shootings and weapon seizures.

MSP tweeted on Wednesday that there have been 15 felonious assaults, non-fatal shootings and homicides on Metro Detroit freeways since June 15.

Police also say they’ve seized 88 illegal guns within the last 90 days.

