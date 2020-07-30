LIVE STREAM: Michigan police to address recent freeway shootings

Michigan State Police (MSP) will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to address recent freeway shootings and weapon seizures.

You can watch the conference live at 10 a.m. in the video player above.

MSP tweeted on Wednesday that there have been 15 felonious assaults, non-fatal shootings and homicides on Metro Detroit freeways since June 15.

Police also say they’ve seized 88 illegal guns within the last 90 days.

Yesterday, we covered the 88 illegal guns we took off the street over the last 90 days at the Metro South Post and the threat to Michiganders from these guns and the people who had them. Today, we will discuss the violence we have seen on our freeways since 6/15 and our progress. pic.twitter.com/M9V3wwiWy4 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 29, 2020

