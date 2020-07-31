71ºF

Detroit police investigating after 38-year-old woman shot, injured

Suspect fled in vehicle

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Police said on July 20 at 12:54 p.m. occupants in two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident.

The vehicles are described as a silver Chevy Impala and a black possibly Toyota Scion with a loud, racing type exhaust.

A 38-year-old woman was walking on 7 Mile Road, near Lindsay at the time of the incident. The passenger in the black vehicle fired shots, striking her, according to police.

The suspect fled southbound on Lindsay. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

