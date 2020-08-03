77ºF

Local News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 3, 2020

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Macomb County, Oakland County, Local, Local 4, Local 4 News, Live, Watch Live, Crime
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

What you need to know ahead of upcoming election

The Michigan primaries are just a day away, and Local 4′s Hank Winchester has the information you need to know to make your vote count.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: