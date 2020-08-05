ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 5, 2020

Tracking 2020 Michigan Primary Election results

Votes are still being counted for many races in Michigan’s Primary Election yesterday, and we’re tracking results online here. Due to an increase in mail-in voting this year, results are expected to be reported slower than in previous years.

Track Michigan Primary Election results here.

Detroit casinos to reopen today amid coronavirus pandemic

The three casinos in Detroit are allowed to reopen today after shutting their doors at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic struck in March. Under new executive orders, Michigan casinos reopening are required to ban smoking and limit their capacities to 15 percent.

Live today: Gov. Whitmer to provide update on coronavirus in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will today hold her first COVID-19 response news conference since July 28.

Whitmer signs directive to strengthen enforcement of Michigan COVID-19 orders

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to “direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority,” reads a statement from her office. That includes enforcing limitations on capacity and the requirement to wear a mask when entering a Michigan business.

2020 Michigan Primary breaks record for number of absentee ballots cast

Tuesday marked a historic primary election in Michigan with a record number of absentee ballots cast.

Officials said more than 2 million absentee ballots were requested and more than 1.6 million were returned this year -- breaking the 2016 presidential election record by 300,000.

‘Hiroshima of the Middle East’: At least 100 killed in Beirut, thousands injured in massive explosion

A massive explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday has killed at least 100 people and left at least 4,000 injured. It was so powerful, it struck with the force of at 3.5 magnitude earthquake with the detonation heard 200 miles away and in at least two other countries.

Trending 📈

✅ 2020 Michigan Primary Election results: 5 key races we’re still tracking

Election Day has turned into Election Week in Michigan due to the surge in mail-in voting. While a handful of key races were actually called on Election Night on Tuesday, many races remain in limbo while clerks sort out the remainder of ballots -- but don’t worry, we’re keeping track of the results in real time.

🐦 Roost rings: Large groups of birds spotted on Metro Detroit radar

You’ve seen random things pop up on radar over the years, including fish-flies, which take over Metro Detroit in June. Now, the radar has gone to the birds.

Local 4′s Paul Gross noticed these things called “Roost Rings” on radar, popping up over Southern Ontario and Monroe County.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 84,050; Death toll now at 6,219

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 84,050 as of Tuesday, including 6,219 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents an increase of 664 new cases and *seven additional deaths, including five identified during a Vital Records review. Monday’s update brought the state totals to 83,386 overall cases and 6,212 deaths.

*Note: The state originally reported eight additional deaths on Tuesday, then changed it to seven.

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 60,022 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,200 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 697 on Monday -- which has not been seen since early May.

