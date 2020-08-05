Washtenaw County deputy charged on suspicion of sexually assaulting 3 women at EMU

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The charges announced date back to Deputy DeAngelo McWilliams time as a student as Eastern Michigan University between 2015 and last year.

In total, McWilliams faced two counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sex Conduct and one count of Domestic Violence.

24-year old Washtenaw County Deputy DeAngelo McWilliams, faced a judge for the first time on Wednesday morning, for some serious charges.

“Your Honor, this defendant is charged with very serious counts, two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, which has a maximum penalty of life in prison.”

And also, once count of Domestic Violence.

Local 4 learned, these charges date back to 2015, on the campus of Eastern Michigan University.

Recently, investigators were contacted by a female, who reported that she had been sexually assaulted, while a student at EMU, “These were very brutal, forceful and violent sexual assaults.”

Prosecutors claim, there were more than one victim, “This isn’t just one victim but we have three separate victims that were assaulted by this defendant.”

Williams’ attorney told the judge, his client is a deputy with Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and these allegations happened when he was 20 years old.

His attorney also stated Williams cooperated with a Title 9 Investigation and is still cooperating with the investigation, but also said one of the allegations was with his girlfriend. The other two happened at frat house on one occasion and he had no contact with the victims since then.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said ‘We do not comment on active criminal investigations. We do however take these allegations very seriously and the deputy in question was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay when we became aware of the charges filed against him.”

A representative for EMU released the following statement:

We learned of this investigation today. We are deeply concerned about any report of criminal sexual conduct involving our students. We will stand by and support any survivors of sexual assault. As these cases have just come to light, the University is taking immediate steps to look into the allegations. Incidents such as those described must be investigated further.

EMU takes all claims of sexual assault and sexual misconduct seriously and is committed to the investigation of such incidents. Please report information about sexual assault and misconduct directly to EMU Police at 734-487-1222 or file an incident report to the EMU Title IX Office: https://www.emich.edu/title-nine/index.php

