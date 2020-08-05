Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 5, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Gov. Whitmer declares racism a public health crisis in Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new order and directive to address racism and to expand training for state employees.
