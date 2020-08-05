72ºF

Local News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 5, 2020

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Macomb County, Oakland County, Local, Local 4, Local 4 News, Live, Watch Live, Crime
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Gov. Whitmer declares racism a public health crisis in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new order and directive to address racism and to expand training for state employees.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: