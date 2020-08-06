ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 6, 2020

Quicken Loans IPO to debut at $18 a share, below expectations

Detroit-based Quicken Loans will debut their IPO on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with a lower-than-expected opening share price of $18. The company originally planned to sell 150 million shares at between $20 and $22, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Michigan teachers to protest return-to-school in Lansing

A group of Michigan educators is holding a rally in Lansing on Thursday to protest the state’s return-to-school plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Caucus Of Rank-and-File Educators (MI CORE) will host the rally at the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring several educators speaking at the event. The rally is “to call attention to the danger of schools physically reopening and demand more funding to protect school communities.”

Live today: Michigan Secretary of State holds post-election press conference

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold a virtual press conference today to speak about the Primary Election.

Here are the 5 goals Michigan has to reach before COVID-19 restrictions are loosened

Michigan’s top medical official Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Wednesday that there are positive signs in the state’s recent COVID-19 numbers, but the state is not ready to loosen restrictions quite yet. Khaldun listed five specific goals that Michigan must reach before coronavirus restrictions can ease up.

Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Detroit, police say

A 14-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot by his 15-year-old brother on Wednesday, police said. Police believe the 15-year-old accidentally shot his brother when he mishandled a gun.

Trending 📈

🚨 FBI raids California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

FBI agents including a SWAT team served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday.

💉 CDC urges parents to look for symptoms of rare ‘polio-like’ illness in children

Just as parents are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact COVID-19 will have on the return to school, the CDC has issued a warning about another illness.

The warning comes just one week after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s first confirmed case of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) -- a rare condition that attacks the nervous system, specifically in children.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 84,707; Death toll now at 6,221

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 84,707 as of Wednesday, including 6,221 deaths, state officials report.

Michigan officials reported 657 new confirmed cases and two additional deaths. Tuesday’s update brought the state totals to 84,050 overall cases and 6,219 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 60,022 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,400 as of Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 648 on Wednesday, the highest since May.

