ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 8, 2020

Hundreds gather in Dearborn to honor lives lost in Beirut explosion
A large crowd came together in Dearborn on Friday night to remember lives lost in the devastating explosion in Beirut this week. People at the vigil wore the Lebanese flag and shared their pain.
One man who spoke had lost several friends in the massive explosion.
Warren residents create barricade to trap 20-year-old woman driving drunk, police say
A group of Warren residents took matters into their own hands when they saw a 20-year-old woman allegedly driving drunk in their neighborhood, creating their own barricade to trap her and lead to her arrest, according to authorities.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency through Sept. 4
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Michigan state of emergency through Sept. 4, citing an uptick in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and the looming return of in-person learning at schools.
Roost rings are back: Massive flocks of birds visible on Detroit radar Saturday morning
After making an appearance Wednesday, roost rings have cropped up again on the Metro Detroit radar Saturday morning. Local 4′s Paul Gross says the rings are large flocks of birds waking up at dawn and flying away in all directions.
Police looking for driver of pickup truck involved in fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side
Detroit police say a 60-year-old woman was walking across the road when she was struck by a pickup truck, dragged and killed. She was leaving a nail salon in the area of Greenfield and Joy roads.
Trending
AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he nears a decision.
‘Pink slime’ local news sites explode in Michigan ahead of election: What to know
A new report finds an explosion of “pink slime” local news outlets, especially in swing states, ahead of the upcoming November election. In Michigan and throughout the U.S., outlets are masquerading as credible local news websites.
Michigan commissioner blames Black people for virus, uses N-word
A northern Michigan county official was heard using a racial slur prior to a public meeting to describe African Americans in Detroit whom he blamed for spreading the coronavirus in the state.
When asked by a colleague why he wasn’t wearing a mask before the meeting on Tuesday, Leelanau County road commissioner Tom Eckerle said “well this whole thing is because of them (racial slur) down in Detroit,” according to the Petoskey News-Review.
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 86,191; Death toll now at 6,247
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 86,191 as of Friday, including 6,247 deaths, state officials report.
Friday’s update represents 762 new cases and no additional deaths. Thursday’s totals were 85,429 confirmed cases and 6,247 deaths.
New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.
Michigan has reported 60,022 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,800 as of Friday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 653 on Friday, the highest since May.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast
More Local News Headlines
National and World Headlines
Sports Headlines
