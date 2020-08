Detroit police seek missing 65-year-old woman with medical condition

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 65-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

According to authorities, Desiree Bowden-Avant was last seen Tuesday afternoon as she left her home located in the 14000 block of Fairmount Street. She was driving an orange or copper color 2014 Dodge Journey.

Bowden-Avant is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red blouse.

Anyone who has seen Desiree Bowden-Avant or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.