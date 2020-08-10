Detroit police search for missing 33-year-old man

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 33-year-old Olajuwon Mitchell, who was last seen on Aug. 4 in the 19100 block of Hasse Street.

Police said Mitchell’s father reported speaking to his son on Aug. 7, but had not heard from him since.

Mitchell is described as 6-feet-4-inches tall, 210 pounds, brown eyes, with a beard and mowhawk-like hairstyle, and a tattoo on his left upper arm. He was reportedly last wearing a tan hat, tan camouflage shirt and shorts with an orange hem on the shorts.

Police were informed that Mitchell is in good physical condition, but has mental health issues and a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.