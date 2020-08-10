Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible Monday night

DETROIT – Our focus tonight is on severe storms that could bring hurricane force winds to southeast Michigan tonight.

Severe Threat

The western half of our area is under a Slight Risk for severe weather, while the eastern half is under a Marginal Risk.

Storm Tracker 4 has been monitoring a line of storms that has produced measured wind gusts over 80 mph already!

We expect these storms to weaken somewhat by the time they arrive here this evening, but damaging winds are still likely in any storm.

Take a few minutes now to bring in as many loose objects from outdoors as you can…kids toys, patio umbrellas, etc. Charge your portable devices and make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings. The Local 4Casters app, a NOAA weather radio, and Local 4 on air are all good sources that all rely on different transmission sources. Do NOT rely on social media for weather warnings. We have no control over how quickly or even if any postings will show up in your feeds. Use it only as an additional source.

Expect a couple isolated storms to pop up between 6-8 p.m., but the main line will be arriving in our West Zone around 9 p.m. Computer models have these storms quickly fading by midnight, but I wouldn’t bet my last nickel on it.

The primary threat will be hurricane-force straight line winds that may produce widespread damage and power outages. With wind speeds this fast, treat every Severe Thunderstorm Warning with the same urgency and respect as you would a Tornado Warning…stay away from windows, get to the lowest interior portion of your home, and stay there until the threat has passed.

Warm Week

A cold front will end our severe threat overnight, but there may be a quick lingering shower early Tuesday morning. Beyond that, we’re dry and less humid until storm chances return this weekend. Temperatures behind the front will be slightly cooler than Monday’s high, but still above normal through early next week.