Michigan governor vetoes measure she believes would ‘endanger patients and workers'

Senate Bill 899 sponsored by Senator Mike MacDonald, R-Macomb Township

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
DETROIT – On Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed Senate Bill 899, a measure sponsored by Senator Mike MacDonald, R-Macomb Township.

Whitmer says she vetoed the bill to ensure that patients receive appropriate care during emergencies and disasters.

According to Whitmer’s administration, Senate Bill 899 would make patients receiving treatment at a hospital and residents in nursing homes powerless to seek relief when they are harmed in any but the most egregious cases, regardless of the type of emergency or disaster declared.

Her administration called the bill an “overbroad attempt to fix a problem created by the Republican-led legislature’s refusal to acknowledge the state of emergency created by COVID-19 in Michigan.”

“Republicans in the legislature refuse to acknowledge that Michigan, along with all fifty state and the federal government, are in a state of emergency and continue to try to block our efforts to address the pandemic. I previously extended special liability protections for certain health care providers during the first peak of COVID-19 to ensure that hospitals did not become overwhelmed, preserving their ability to provide care,” said Whitmer. “Senate Bill 899 would endanger patients and workers unnecessarily, making it nearly impossible to obtain relief from injury during a state of emergency. As always, I will continue to work together with the legislature to protect Michiganders and their families during this crisis.” 

