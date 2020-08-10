Police fear missing teen spotted leaving Fraser park with man could be in danger

FRASER, Mich. – Police are searching for a 16-year-old named Angelina Downey who went missing around 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

Police fear Downey could possibly be in danger.

Downey was last seen at McKinley Park where she met a black man in his twenties. Police say she left with the man in what has been described as a smaller older model silver or gray vehicle.

Downey is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

She disappeared wearing a black hoodie, blue basketball shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fraser police at 586-777-6700.