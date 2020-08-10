87ºF

Local News

Police fear missing teen spotted leaving Fraser park with man could be in danger

Angelina Downey went missing Saturday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Macomb County, Fraser, News, Teen, Missing Teen, Metro Detroit, Missing People in Metro Detroit, Danger, Fraser Police
Angelina Downey.
Angelina Downey. (Fraser police)

FRASER, Mich. – Police are searching for a 16-year-old named Angelina Downey who went missing around 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

Police fear Downey could possibly be in danger.

Downey was last seen at McKinley Park where she met a black man in his twenties. Police say she left with the man in what has been described as a smaller older model silver or gray vehicle.

Downey is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

She disappeared wearing a black hoodie, blue basketball shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fraser police at 586-777-6700.

More Missing in Michigan reports

Police say the teen has been missing since Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Police say the teen has been missing since Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Fraser police)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: