Video: Man trashes Highland Park liquor store over reported face mask dispute

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Video captured a man trash Azzo’s Liquor in Highland Park after the store owner claims he was turned away for not wearing a mask Sunday.

The surveillance video captures a man in a white shirt holding a bag over his mouth. When he approaches the counter, the owner turns the man away for not wearing a real mask and the man angrily storms out of the store.

The man is then seen picking up a brick and throwing it through a display, breaking it, picking up a rock and throwing it at another window before ridding off on a bike.

While incidents like these have been few and far between in Michigan, it’s the kind of thing retailers were worried about when the mask order came down.

“If you’re against wearing a mask, don’t take it out on a store. They are not the ones who are ordering this,” said Meegan Holland, with the Michigan Retailers Association. “They are the ones who are being tasked with the enforcement of it.”

It’s unclear if any complaint has been filed. Police said they would have more information Monday morning.

Since the incident, the window has been fixed. The mask order is still in place for anyone indoors and the fine for not wearing a mask is $500.