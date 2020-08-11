ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 11, 2020

Number of children getting infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) growing, experts say

As Michigan schools debate whether to resume in-person learning this fall or remain entirely online, a new report found the number of children getting infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) is growing.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 97,000 children in the United States tested positive for the virus between July 16 and July 30.

Reports: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to speak Monday at DNC

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be among the list of speakers Monday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, according to reports. With her scheduled to speak Monday, it’s less likely Whitmer will be picked for Joe Biden’s running mate.

Perseid Meteor Shower: When to see it tonight

Tonight is the peak of the year’s most popular meteor shower.

Report: Big Ten schools vote against having fall football season

A report said 12 of the Big Ten’s 14 members voted against playing college football this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Nebraska and Iowa the lone votes to play.

That would mean Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State all voted against playing -- a bit of a surprise considering the role football plays at those four schools.

Protest held in South Lyon as parents, students push for return to classroom amid COVID-19 pandemic

Early Tuesday morning, the South Lyon Community Schools’ board voted in favor of starting the school year virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic -- a plan that many parents don’t agree with. Before the vote, parents gathered in protest to demand an in-person learning option this fall.

Michigan governor vetoes measure she believes would ‘endanger patients and workers’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she vetoed Senate Bill 899 on Monday to ensure that patients receive appropriate care during emergencies and disasters.

Recalled onions linked to Salmonella outbreak; 36 cases in Michigan

U.S. health officials are warning consumers to throw away onions linked to a Salmonella outbreak reported in more than 40 states. The FDA reported 640 total cases of Salmonella Newport infections nationwide, with 36 in Michigan, as of Aug. 6. A total of 85 have resulted in hospitalizations.

Trending 📈

🐶 Family rescues dog nearly 4 miles offshore in Lake Michigan

A dog treading water nearly four miles offshore in Lake Michigan has been rescued by a family out on a boating trip. The family was boating from Grand Haven to Frankfort in northwestern Michigan on Friday when Jeannie Wilcox said she saw a “red animal in the lake” and started screaming, ‘dog in the water!’”

🙅 ‘Shock hair loss’: Stress-related hair loss increases during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Doctors around the world are reporting an increase in cases of stress-related hair loss, showing just how deeply the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people emotionally.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 87,960; Death toll now at 6,257

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 87,960 as of Monday, including 6,257 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 557 new cases and eight additional deaths. Sunday’s totals were 87,403 confirmed cases and 6,249 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 63,636 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,000 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 653 on Monday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: