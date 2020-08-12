ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 12, 2020

What to know today 🌅
State of Michigan updates COVID-19 hospitalization data
Michigan health officials updated the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization data on Tuesday -- the first update to the data since Aug. 3.
The state’s update to the hospitalization data this week includes both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases for adults, and a breakdown of the amount of inpatients on ventilators and in intensive care (ICU). The combination of confirmed and suspected cases creates a bit of a spike in the trend.
Why cases of cancer are going undetected amid coronavirus pandemic
New diagnoses of some common cancers have dropped by 46% in March and April compared to last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. See why here.
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman
Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.
Detroit mayor: Amazon distribution center proposed for former State Fairgrounds site
Two development groups are slated to purchase 142 acres at the former State Fairgrounds site from the city of Detroit, and Amazon is expected to be their first tenant -- which would generate more than 1,000 new jobs for the community.
Here’s how, where 54 types of activities, services, businesses are restricted in Michigan due to COVID-19
We’ve put together a list of how dozens of different types of activities, services and businesses around the state of Michigan are currently restricted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as where those restrictions are in place.
Trending 📈
💵 What’s keeping Washington from a virus deal, explained
Hopes that talks on a huge COVID-19 relief deal would generate an agreement soon are fizzling, with both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats adopting hard lines and testy attitudes.
📚 Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic
As the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic continues in Michigan, K-12 school districts are beginning to announce their learning plans for the fall. Some districts are opting to begin the school year entirely online, while others are planning to offer a hybrid of online and in-person learning.
See a list of Michigan school districts and their fall plans here.
🏞 Here are some of the best places to go hiking in Michigan
One summer activity that the coronavirus pandemic cannot cancel is exploring the great outdoors -- and Michigan has some beautiful views to offer, if you’re willing to work for them.
Have you hiked any of these popular Michigan trails?
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 88,756; Death toll now at 6,264
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 88,756 as of Tuesday, including 6,264 deaths, state officials report.
Tuesday’s update represents 796 new cases and seven additional deaths. Monday’s totals were 87,960 confirmed cases and 6,257 deaths.
New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.
Michigan has reported 63,636 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,000 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 672 on Tuesday.
- US hits 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, Europe is amazed
- Whitmer signs order requiring children, workers to wear masks at Michigan childcare centers, camps
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast 🌤
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines 📰
- Rep. Brenda Lawrence praises Kamala Harris pick, says Joe Biden needs to keep his word with Black voters
- Cleanup of contaminated site in Madison Heights moves into another phase
- Davison man arrested after high speed chase in Chesterfield Township
- Detroit teacher finds unique way to connect with students amid COVID-19 pandemic
- 1 dead after masked gunmen open fire in Inkster neighborhood
National and World Headlines 🗺️
- No prosecution for many arrested at Portland’s protests
- Interest in homeschooling has ‘exploded’ amid pandemic
- Lack of body cameras fuels suspicion in Chicago shooting
- Cosby sex assault appeal takes on non-prosecution deal
- China blasts US for Taiwan visit while virus spreads at home
- UN council at odds over peacekeeping operation in Lebanon
- Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
- Big Ten postpones college football season, hopes to play in spring
- Spring college football: When? How much? Who plays?
- Detroit Tigers place 1B C.J. Cron on 10-day injured list with left knee sprain
- Detroit Tigers appear to have current, future bullpen ace in Gregory Soto