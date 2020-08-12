ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 12, 2020

What to know today 🌅

State of Michigan updates COVID-19 hospitalization data

Michigan health officials updated the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization data on Tuesday -- the first update to the data since Aug. 3.

The state’s update to the hospitalization data this week includes both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases for adults, and a breakdown of the amount of inpatients on ventilators and in intensive care (ICU). The combination of confirmed and suspected cases creates a bit of a spike in the trend.

Read more here.

Why cases of cancer are going undetected amid coronavirus pandemic

New diagnoses of some common cancers have dropped by 46% in March and April compared to last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. See why here.

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Read the full report here.

Detroit mayor: Amazon distribution center proposed for former State Fairgrounds site

Two development groups are slated to purchase 142 acres at the former State Fairgrounds site from the city of Detroit, and Amazon is expected to be their first tenant -- which would generate more than 1,000 new jobs for the community.

See the full story here.

Here’s how, where 54 types of activities, services, businesses are restricted in Michigan due to COVID-19

We’ve put together a list of how dozens of different types of activities, services and businesses around the state of Michigan are currently restricted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as where those restrictions are in place.

See the full list here.

Trending 📈

💵 What’s keeping Washington from a virus deal, explained

Hopes that talks on a huge COVID-19 relief deal would generate an agreement soon are fizzling, with both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats adopting hard lines and testy attitudes.

Read the full story here.

📚 Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic

As the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic continues in Michigan, K-12 school districts are beginning to announce their learning plans for the fall. Some districts are opting to begin the school year entirely online, while others are planning to offer a hybrid of online and in-person learning.

See a list of Michigan school districts and their fall plans here.

🏞 Here are some of the best places to go hiking in Michigan

One summer activity that the coronavirus pandemic cannot cancel is exploring the great outdoors -- and Michigan has some beautiful views to offer, if you’re willing to work for them.

Have you hiked any of these popular Michigan trails?

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 88,756; Death toll now at 6,264

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 88,756 as of Tuesday, including 6,264 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 796 new cases and seven additional deaths. Monday’s totals were 87,960 confirmed cases and 6,257 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 63,636 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,000 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 672 on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: