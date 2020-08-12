Metro Detroit Weather: Beautiful stretch of weather underway

DETROIT – Welcome back 50s and 60s, we've missed you. Good Wednesday morning, and it is once again comfortable and cooler as you head out and about under mostly clear skies for Metro Detroit. We'll see patchy fog in the usual spots like Ann Arbor, and around Port Huron, possibly down to Monroe County. Just be careful driving, especially in rural areas.

SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

There's not a whole lot to the forecast the next few days as we will settle into this very nice pattern that includes mostly sunshine, lower humidity, and middle 80s for highs. It will be a bright Hump Day today around Metro Detroit with highs around 86F, and light winds E 5-10 mph.

SUNSET: 8:38 PM

We will be in for more great sleeping weather tonight, so keep those windows open if you're comfortable with that. Lows will dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s early Thursday, and then we are on our way to another great day. Forgive me if it all seems a little boring, but when it comes to our weather, boring is good. We will see tons of sun and manageable mugginess as highs hit the mid to upper 80s tomorrow.

Friday looks like another dry day, and another day with mid 80s and sunshine. The humidity slowly starts to creep up Friday, so we'll see a few more clouds forming with the heat of the afternoon. The weekend looks mostly dry, but there will be a couple of systems coming at us both days. The Saturday storms look to stay well to our north, and just to our south, so we'll keep an eye on things to let you know if there are any changes, but right now, it's partly sunny with lower 80s.

Sunday shower chances are a little better with a front coming at us by the afternoon. The humidity and heat will be climbing all day making things fairly unstable, but there's not going to be a lot of moisture to work with over Metro Detroit Sunday. Still, count on scattered rain and thundershowers Sunday afternoon and evening. Don't forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it's free!

