80ºF

Local News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 13, 2020

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Oakland County, Macomb County, Local, Local 4, Local 4 News, Live, Watch Live, Crime
Brandon Roux and Rhonda Walker on Local 4 News at Noon.
Brandon Roux and Rhonda Walker on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Man charged in deadly Detroit funeral home shooting

A Detroit funeral home director appeared in court to face charges in connection with the deadly shooting of his 58-year-old cousin.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: