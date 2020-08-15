ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 15, 2020

Gov. Whitmer, legislative leaders reach bipartisan deal ahead of new school year
On Friday night, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders reached a bipartisan deal regarding the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Suspect at large after baby, 2 adults shot inside vehicle on Detroit’s east side
A baby boy and two adults were shot Friday evening on Detroit’s east side. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Post Office warns states across US about mail voting
The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 91,140; Death toll now at 6,300
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 91,140 as of Saturday morning, including 6,300 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like Saturday with warmth, humidity and storms
