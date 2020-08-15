Detroit police want help identifying man accused of stealing 2 vehicles

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to two automobile thefts that happened on Detroit’s east side.

Police said on July 23 at 7:50 p.m. in the 12400 block of Conant, a 38-year-old man parked his gray 2006 Jeep Commander in the parking lot of a Family Dollar and went inside while leaving his vehicle running.

While he was inside the dollar store, an unknown man entered the vehicle and drove away. The vehicle was later located in Novi. Investigators believe the suspect is also responsible for a vehicle theft that happened on July 27 at 5:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of Conant.

A 31-year-old man parked his 2016 Ford Fusion and exited the vehicle and went inside the gas station, leaving his car running. While he was inside his car was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered in Livonia.

The suspect is described as a man with a fair complexion, slim build. He was last seen wearing a basketball cap and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section by calling 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

READ: More local crime reports