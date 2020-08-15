Royal Oak man charged in vandalism of parking structure, post office mailboxes

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A 24-year-old man has been charged with eight counts of malicious destruction of property after he admitted to writing on a Lafayette parking structure in Royal Oak and several United States Post Office mailboxes.

Police were dispatched on July 7 about a man seen near West Sixth and South West streets matching the description of a graffiti suspect from the parking structure. The man, identified as Jack Cleaveland, of Royal Oak, admitted to writing “Jack” on the property and using liquid paint on the post office mailboxes.

Cleaveland was arraigned on Aug. 7 and released on a $1,000 personal bond. Future court dates have not yet been scheduled as of Friday.

Police say Cleaveland does not have any prior convictions or criminal history.