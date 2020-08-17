$10K reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of local man

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Labronn McBride.

McBride was found shot to death on May 11, 2018. His body was discovered in the backyard of a home in the 14000 block of Cruse Street between Lyndon and Intervale on Detroit’s west side.

After returning home from picking up food, Labronn was approached by an unknown person and fatally shot.

He was the proud father of a 12-year-old boy and only 31-years-old at the time. All rewards are paid anonymously.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

