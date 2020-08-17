ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 17, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Michigan House to review return-to-school agreement

The Michigan governor and legislative leadership announced they reached a return-to-school deal just ahead of Saturday’s special Senate session.

The bills, which were approved 23-15 and 24-14 by the Senate in a rare Saturday session, reflect a deal announced late Friday by legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Highlights of the return-to-school deal look like this:

$583 in federal coronavirus relief funds dedicated to schools

$350 per pupil

More than $50 million in hazard pay for educators

$18 million for safety measures and local benchmark assessments to figure out how kids are doing.

A 75/25 formula to determine attendance, meaning that 75% will be counted from last year’s total of students versus 25% from online attendance

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Pelosi is cutting short lawmakers’ summer recess with a vote expected the Saturday on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency as tensions mount. President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has sparked nationwide outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks just as millions of Americans will be trying to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trending 📈

33 years ago: Northwest Flight 255 crashes after takeoff from Detroit Metro Airport

It's one of the worst aviation disasters in U.S. history.

On August 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 crashed shortly after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing 156 people.

The flight was headed to California when it left the gate in Detroit. The DC-9 Super 82 pilots forgot to conduct their pre-flight checks, as a result, the warning system never turned on.

This lead to the plane’s wing flaps failing to extend prior to takeoff. As the plane rushed down the runway, it lifted only 40 feet off the ground.

Michigan reported 565 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with six additional deaths.

The state has reported 92,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March with 6,324 total deaths. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 67,778 recoveries from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 12, the highest one-day testing total.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,100 as of Friday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 707 on Friday.

