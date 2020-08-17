EGLE denies permit request for major drain overhaul in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The state denied a permit request for a major drain overhaul in Macomb County, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (EGLE).

Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said there are consequences for Lake Saint Clair. The proposal was a $30 million proposed upgrade to the Chapaton Drain that would have increased storm water storage capacity to prevent overflows into Lake Saint Clair.

The state denied the request, saying that although the project was well-intended it would have marginal impact. Miller disputes that claim.

The state said that Chapaton Drain meets state requirements as it is. Miller said it’s simply not enough.

