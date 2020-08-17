Overnight shootings in Greektown area of Detroit leave 4 injured

DETROIT – Two shootings that happened in the Greektown area overnight left four people injured, Detroit police say.

First Shooting

The first shooting happened around 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Lafayette and Brush. Police say the gunman approached two men, starting firing shots and then fled the crime scene on foot.

The victims who were shot include a 22-year-old and 30-year-old. Both men were hospitalized after the shooting.

According to police, the 22-year-old was listed in stable condition. The 30-year-old suffered a graze gunshot wound and refused to be treated at the hospital.

Second Shooting

The second shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Randolph and Monroe. Police say a 24-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were walking in the area when an unknown gunman started firing shots.

Both victims were hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

