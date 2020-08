REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for 34-year-old Darius McCarver who went missing at 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

He was last seen in the area of Schoolcraft and Telegraph. Police say he went missing after walking away from a group home.

He is described as Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. McCarver was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-Speak-Up.