ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 18, 2020

2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually with Michigan taking center stage

The Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday night and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was one of the first speakers network television picked up. She delivered a live, five-minute speech, talking mostly about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

See more here.

Report: Nursing home cases up nearly 80% in COVID-19 rebound

COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes jumped nearly 80% earlier this summer, driven by rampant spread across the South and much of the West, according to an industry report released Monday.

a“The case numbers suggest the problem is far from solved,” said Tamara Konetzka, a research professor at the University of Chicago, who specializes in long-term care.

Read the full report here.

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement, who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote.

See the full story here.

Michigan House approves return-to-school agreement

The Michigan House has approved a return-to-school deal that was reached Friday by the governor and legislative leadership just ahead of Saturday’s special Senate session. All of the education bills will now head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for signing.

Read more here.

Trending 📈

🎤 Michigan Gov. Whitmer caught mouthing expletive on DNC live feed

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was caught on a live feed mouthing an expletive while making a joke about “Shark Week” prior to her Democratic National Convention speech on Monday.

Whitmer’s comments were not broadcast live, but were picked up on a live feed of her speech before starting.

See the clip here.

✅ 2020 General Election in Michigan: Key dates, deadlines to know

Michigan will be a key state in the Nov. 3 election, which features the choice for U.S. president. President Donald Trump won the state by a slim margin in 2016. Michigan reported record voter turnout in the 2020 primary election due to the increase in mail-in voting.

Here’s what you need to know.

❄️ La Niña jet stream suggests stormier winter for Michigan

La Niña could mean an arctic jet that moves further south over Michigan, creating a stormier pattern for the winter.

Learn more here.

🏫 View list: Michigan school district return plans for 2020-21

As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic continues in Michigan, districts are deciding how -- and if -- schools will reopen in the fall. A number of districts have decided to begin the school year entirely online for health and safety reasons.

See what Michigan school districts have planned here.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 93,185; Death toll now at 6,325

Monday’s update represents 465 new cases and one additional death. On Sunday, the state totals were 92,720 cases and 6,324 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 12.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 67,778 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,900 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 746 on Monday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: