ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 18, 2020

What to know today 🌅
2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually with Michigan taking center stage
The Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday night and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was one of the first speakers network television picked up. She delivered a live, five-minute speech, talking mostly about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Report: Nursing home cases up nearly 80% in COVID-19 rebound
COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes jumped nearly 80% earlier this summer, driven by rampant spread across the South and much of the West, according to an industry report released Monday.
a“The case numbers suggest the problem is far from solved,” said Tamara Konetzka, a research professor at the University of Chicago, who specializes in long-term care.
Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement, who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote.
Michigan House approves return-to-school agreement
The Michigan House has approved a return-to-school deal that was reached Friday by the governor and legislative leadership just ahead of Saturday’s special Senate session. All of the education bills will now head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for signing.
Trending 📈
🎤 Michigan Gov. Whitmer caught mouthing expletive on DNC live feed
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was caught on a live feed mouthing an expletive while making a joke about “Shark Week” prior to her Democratic National Convention speech on Monday.
Whitmer’s comments were not broadcast live, but were picked up on a live feed of her speech before starting.
✅ 2020 General Election in Michigan: Key dates, deadlines to know
Michigan will be a key state in the Nov. 3 election, which features the choice for U.S. president. President Donald Trump won the state by a slim margin in 2016. Michigan reported record voter turnout in the 2020 primary election due to the increase in mail-in voting.
❄️ La Niña jet stream suggests stormier winter for Michigan
La Niña could mean an arctic jet that moves further south over Michigan, creating a stormier pattern for the winter.
🏫 View list: Michigan school district return plans for 2020-21
As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic continues in Michigan, districts are deciding how -- and if -- schools will reopen in the fall. A number of districts have decided to begin the school year entirely online for health and safety reasons.
See what Michigan school districts have planned here.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 93,185; Death toll now at 6,325
Monday’s update represents 465 new cases and one additional death. On Sunday, the state totals were 92,720 cases and 6,324 deaths.
New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 12.
Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.
Michigan has reported 67,778 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,900 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 746 on Monday.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast 🌤
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines 📰
- Motorcyclist fatally shot in Eastpointe when gunman opens fire from SUV
- Sumpter Township quadruple homicide suspect turns himself in to police
- Vigil held for 2 men missing after boat capsizes in Detroit River
- Whitmer on veepstakes: Being governor is ‘my dream job’
- Districts face uphill battle this year as deal to secure Michigan school funding gets approved
- An inside look at how Amazon in Romulus has changed to keep up with COVID-19 pandemic demands
National and World Headlines 🗺️
- Texas becomes 4th state to surpass 10,000 virus deaths
- Postal workers concerned about delivering ballots on time
- 3 producers exit DeGeneres’ show amid workplace complaints
- Universities scramble to deal with virus outbreaks
- Activists: Police killings of Latinos lack attention
- In Belarus, more workers join strikes against the president
- After UAE-Israel deal, Kushner slams Palestinian leaders
- Indigenous protesters in Brazil demand COVID-19 protection
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
- Detroit Lions begin training camp with under 4 weeks to prepare for opener vs. Chicago Bears
- Here’s why Detroit Tigers fans should be excited about promotion of top pitching prospect Casey Mize
- Here’s why Detroit Tigers fans should be excited about promotion of top 50 prospect Tarik Skubal
- Here’s why Detroit Tigers fans should be excited about promotion of infield prospect Isaac Paredes