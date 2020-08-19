Detroit police seek missing 25-year-old man last seen leaving home on Wormer Street

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 25-year-old Mark Zyla, who was reported missing Monday from his home in the 16500 block of Wormer Street.

Police said the girlfriend believes Zyla left in her silver Buick LaCrosse.

Police said it was reported that Zyla suffers from depression and is suicidal. His girlfriend told police she was concerned for his safety, for he was never before reported missing.

Zyla is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds, brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a light colored t-shirt and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK UP.