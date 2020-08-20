4-month-old girl taken from Melvindale, possibly headed to Detroit

MELVINDALE, Mich. – The Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for Ivy Rain Delarosa, a 4-month-old girl.

According to authorities, she was last seen in the 17000 block of Dora Street in Melvindale.

Ivy is 2 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 15 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and and was last seen wearing a yellow onesie.

Police said Ivy was taken by her mother’s boyfriend, Richard Edwardo Delarosa, and is possibly headed to family in Detroit or Perrysburg, Ohio in a dark blue 2003 Mercury Montana with an Ohio license plate of GUL5787.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Melvindale Police department at 313-429-1070 or call 911.