Detroit Out Loud: GO TIME and A Night at the Ford-Wyoming Drive in

On top of all the activities going on with the free virtual Detroit Out Loud festival -- which you can SEE HERE -- check out two more fun, big additions including “GO TIME” and a night at the drive-in!

What’s GO TIME?

Although much is virtual, we want you to get out and enjoy the sunshine too! That’s why, in honor of our city’s iconic “313” area code, we gave away 313 special GO Time Kits as part of Detroit Out Loud.

If you didn’t receive a GO Time Kit, you can still participate in the Detroit Out Loud GO Time activities - all you need is chalk and any kind of ball!

Are you ready to GO?

A Night at the Ford-Wyoming Drive-In

Enjoy a night out at the movies courtesy of Detroit Out Loud! We’ve partnered with the Ford-Wyoming Drive-In Theater to offer free tickets on Saturday night August 22nd. These tickets are first-come, first-served and will be limited based on theater and movie screen capacity.

The box office opens at 7:30 pm but we encourage you to arrive early for your selected movie. For showtimes and directions, visit the theater website.