Volunteers of Assumption GreekFest in St. Clair Shores get creative to keep event going

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to countless cancellations and postponements.

The Assumption GreekFest in St. Clair Shores is a big event and adjustments had to be made for it to continue this year. The volunteers with Assumption Greek Orthodox Church got creative to keep the event going.

For more than a decade thousands of people have gathered to celebrate everything that encompasses traditional Greek culture. This year had to be smaller, so it’s being called the Assumption Minifest.

“We decided to pivot and change our plans and downscale a bit,” Tom James Thomas, with the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, said.

The event is a drive-thru festival of food. People can order online or over the phone. The menu is limited, but all the favorites are still available. The volunteers are all practicing social distancing.

Thursday was the first day of the event and there was a steady stream of cars, and even a family on bikes.

Watch the video above for the full report