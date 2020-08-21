15-year-old A student shot playing video games in his Detroit bedroom

DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after getting shot in Detroit on Thursday night.

Family said the boy -- who is an A student at Cass Technical High School -- heard the shots and then started feeling pain. That’s when the family called 911.

The shooting happened on Three Mile Drive, near the border of Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park. The family said he was playing video games in his bedroom when he was struck three times.

“I hope he gets better and has the ability to do what he did before,” said Kelvin Walton. “It’s devastating. It’s my grandson. It’s my grandson.”

Detroit police officers spent the day canvassing the neighborhood.

“Sounded like firecrackers but it wasn’t firecrackers,” said Walton. “It was guns going drywall, flying everywhere, window glass.”

There were several people at home when someone opened fire at close range.

“It’s like they went around the house at least from here to the back,” Walton said.

Walton and another grandson were watching TV in different room. He said everyone huddled down until the gunfire stopped and it was a miracle no one was killed.

“This time I was lying down looking at the TV, but if I was sitting up? My head was where the bullet was at,” Walton said.

His grandson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition

The investigation is ongoing.

