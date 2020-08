Published: August 21, 2020, 10:56 am Updated: August 21, 2020, 11:40 am

DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after getting shot in Detroit on Thursday night.

Police say at about 11:50 p.m. the teen was in a rear bedroom in a home in the 2600 block of 3 Mile Drive when he was shot.

The boy reportedly heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, then called 9-1-1.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

