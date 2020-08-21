ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 21, 2020

What to know today 🌅
Michigan health officials report 14 coronavirus outbreaks at schools
Michigan health officials reported 14 coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks at K-12 schools and universities as of Thursday.

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America in crisis past the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.
“Here and now I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. l’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness,” Biden said. “Make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”
Happening live now: Postmaster to testify before Senate amid uproar over mail
Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify Friday about disruptions in mail delivery as a Senate committee digs into changes in postal operations being made just as millions of Americans will be relying on mail-in ballots for the November election.
Whitmer signs Michigan return-to-learn COVID-19 school bills package
The Michigan governor has signed a bipartisan “Return to Learn” package of bills outlining instructional requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.
Under the new law, Michigan schools that deem it safe to provide in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic would have to prioritize the option for K-5 students. It will also largely base districts’ state funding on last year’s pupil count to account for enrollment uncertainty in coming weeks.
6 years after it started, Michigan reaches $600M settlement for Flint Water Crisis lawsuits
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced a preliminary $600 million settlement in lawsuits related to the Flint Water Crisis on Thursday, more than six years after the crisis started.
Board of Canvassers: 72 percent of Detroit absentee precincts have inaccurate counts
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers is sounding the alarm after serious discrepancies in the counting of absentee precincts in the city of Detroit in the August primary.
Seventy-two percent of those absentee precincts have an inaccurate count -- and this is not the first time there have been counting problems in Detroit.
Trending 📈
🦈 Michigan Gov. Whitmer explains what her ‘Shark Week’ comment meant
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was shown on a live feed mouthing an expletive while making a joke about “Shark Week” before her Democratic National Convention speech on Monday. Her comments weren’t broadcast live, but were shown on a live feed of her speech before it started. The clip went viral on social media.

☄️ An asteroid is on possible collision course with Earth this November: Should we be worried?
As if there wasn’t enough to think about these days, now there is talk of an asteroid, which is supposedly heading directly for Earth!
A flying space object known as 2018 VP1 is hurdling through our solar system right now, and is due to be in our neighborhood in early November. An internet video, along with a few web articles, have created a bit of buzz for those who look for this type of information.
🚨 Detroit police officer files $10M wrongful arrest lawsuit against Warren police
A Detroit police officer filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Warren Police Department claiming he was wrongfully arrested. The report paints officer Donald Owens as belligerent, non-compliant and possibly drunk, but he said that’s not what happened and his attorney claim the officers lied in that report.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 94,697; Death toll now at 6,368
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 94,697 as of Thursday, including 6,368 deaths, state officials report.
Thursday’s update represents 419 new cases and 19 additional deaths, including 11 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state totals were 94,278 cases and 6,349 deaths.
New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 12.
Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.
Michigan has reported 67,778 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,600 as of Thursday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 615 on Thursday.
- Washtenaw County restricts outdoor gatherings in Ann Arbor, Ypsi to 25 people
- Teachers could stay in classroom even if exposed to COVID-19
- Small businesses in Michigan share their COVID-19 lessons learned, reopening tips
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast 🌤
More Local News Headlines 📰
- Eastern Michigan University to require students living on campus get tested for COVID-19 before arriving
- Detroit school prepares for in-person learning by adding 5,000 square feet in outdoor classrooms
- Royal Oak city commissioner Kim Gibbs dies following car crash
- Parents frustrated after Anchor Bay schools switch to remote learning
- 8-year-old killed by driver speeding on Conner Street in Detroit
- Wayne County Community College moves all Fall 2020 courses to virtual instruction
- ‘We all care’ -- How New Haven Lions Club is helping those in need
- Police: Road rage leads to shots fired on Davison Freeway
- 2 men ordered to trial in Michigan for meningitis outbreak linked to 11 deaths
National and World Headlines 🗺️
- A growing list: Trump associates ensnared in legal troubles
- Frontline workers struggle with burnout amid pandemic
- California fires claim 5 lives, threaten thousands of homes
- Minneapolis plans to rent space to replace burned precinct
- Loughlin, Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot
- Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019
- Hit by virus surge, Hong Kong offers free tests to everyone
- Lebanon begins partial lockdown amid spike in virus cases
- Kenyan police teargas anti-corruption protesters in Nairobi
- Belarus authorities raise pressure on protest leaders
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
- 2020 NBA Draft Lottery: Detroit Pistons slide to No. 7 pick
- Cal Ripken says he’s cancer free after March surgery
- Fox says Brennaman won’t announce NFL games after slur
- NBC poised to bring unprecedented Indy 500 to huge audience
- Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick