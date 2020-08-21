71ºF

Deputies say a Pontiac man tried to run over 2 people with his SUV

Man in police custody

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A Pontiac man is in police custody on Thursday night after being accused of trying to run over two people with his SUV.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Pontiac man is in police custody on Thursday night after being accused of trying to run over two people with his SUV.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the man had just been released from jail and went to get his car from his former girlfriend.

Home surveillance video shows him confronting the woman’s new boyfriend and then driving at them over the curb and onto the sidewalk.

He drove over the man’s motorcycle and through a wooden fence. Deputies caught up with the man at his home.

