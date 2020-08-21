79ºF

Local News

Drunk driver hits, kills bicyclist in Detroit, police say

Driver arrested for drunk driving after striking, killing bicyclist Thursday night

Tags: Detroit, Crash, Traffic Crash, Bike Crash, Car Crash, Local, News, Local News, Michigan, Wayne County, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, Gratiot Avenue, Findlay Avenue, Bicyclist, Drunk Driving
photo

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday while riding his bike.

Police say at about 11:39 p.m. the victim was riding a bicycle near Gratiot and Findlay avenues when a driver struck him, killing him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Detroit police say the driver, also a 27-year-old man, was believed to be intoxicated, which may have factored into the crash. The man has been arrested for drunk driving.

This investigation is ongoing.

More: Crime Stories

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.