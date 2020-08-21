Thieves tear apart local couple’s engine machine shop in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – The couple who owns Fastime Racing Engines and Parts of Taylor had their dream torn apart in just a few minutes.

It was a leap of faith when Christine and Clayton Smith bought the business. They managed to build up a full service engine machine shop and customer following.

“Husband and wife business, doing this for ten years now,” said Christine. “We kind of are a one-stop speed shop.”

This past weekend the business was busy and there were a lot of cruisers out.

“Unofficially was the Woodward cruise, it was a busy time for us selling oils and filters,” she said.

Then at 4:15 a.m. Monday video footage showed a car and truck creeping up. In 15 minutes high cost heavy engines were taken, and customer engines were damaged with others missing.

The thieves even managed to take the safe. They smashed through a window that did not set off the alarm.

Fastime Racing Engines and Parts is tucked back in a commercial complex west of Telegraph. Its owners are convinced customers in here last weekend came back to steal.

The couple is offering a $4,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

